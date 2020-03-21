



The University of Maryland announced Saturday that a part-time contract worker has tested positive for the coronavirus.

The University confirmed that the individual contracts with the University Health Center and Maryland Athletics on a part-time basis.

#UMD has confirmed that an individual who contracts with the University Health Center and Maryland Athletics on a part-time basis has tested positive for COVID-19. Read today’s message from @UMDHealthCenter’s Dr. Bodison: https://t.co/uC9msLoj04 pic.twitter.com/QAOZCTVudC — Univ. of Maryland (@UofMaryland) March 21, 2020

Officials said, upon learning of the case, they began notifying those who came into direct contact with the individual and provided CDC guidance.

“It is imperative for every member of our community to help prevent community spread of this virus. We urge all members of our campus to be watchful of symptoms and avoid contact with others,” officials said.

This comes after it was announced Friday that a University of Maryland student studying abroad during the spring semester had tested positive for coronavirus.

The student was studying abroad in Barcelona, Spain.

There are at least 190 cases of coronavirus that have been reported across Maryland.

