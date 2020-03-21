PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — The Prince George’s County Police Department announced Saturday it will begin taking non-violent crime reports over the phone in light of the coronavirus pandemic.
Police said this change will begin at midnight on Monday, March 23, and will only impact calls for non-violent crimes.
Police said that those wishing to report a crime should still call 911 as usual. The call taker will ask for information, to include the caller’s phone number.
In cases where a report needs to be written, a member of the Prince George’s County Police Department will call back and take the report over the phone.
Police stressed that this temporary policy does not apply to violent crimes.
The Prince George’s County Police Department said it would continue to update the community as warranted in the coming days and weeks.
So far, there have been at least 190 cases of COVID-19 reported in Maryland. Of those cases, 36 are out of Prince George’s County.
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.