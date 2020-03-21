CORONAVIRUS IN MDAt Least 190 COVID-19 Cases, 2 Deaths Reported Across State
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    4:00 PMCollege Basketball NCAA Basketball Regional Finals: 1992 Duke vs Kentucky
    6:00 PMWJZ Saturday News @ 6:00PM
    6:30 PMCBS Weekend News
    7:00 PMEntertainment Tonight
    8:00 PMHawaii Five-0
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Coronavirus, coronavirus cases, COVID-19, Health, Local TV, Maryland, Queen Anne's County, Talkers


CENTREVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — Queen Anne’s County officials reported their first coronavirus case in the county on Saturday afternoon.

According to officials, the patient is a woman in her 50s that recently traveled outside the country. She is in stable condition.

Caroline County also reported its first case Saturday.

CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE: 

As of Saturday morning, Maryland reported at least 190 cases of COVID-19 in the state. Three of the patients are children, including a 10-month-old baby, a 5-year-old girl and a teen.

The state also reported its first death Friday night.

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply