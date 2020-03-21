Comments
CENTREVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — Queen Anne’s County officials reported their first coronavirus case in the county on Saturday afternoon.
According to officials, the patient is a woman in her 50s that recently traveled outside the country. She is in stable condition.
Caroline County also reported its first case Saturday.
As of Saturday morning, Maryland reported at least 190 cases of COVID-19 in the state. Three of the patients are children, including a 10-month-old baby, a 5-year-old girl and a teen.
The state also reported its first death Friday night.
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.