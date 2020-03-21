BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A T. Rowe Price employee in Baltimore has contracted coronavirus, according to a company spokesman.
“I can confirm that we had an associate at our Pratt Street office test positive for COVID-19,” a statement sent to WJZ said. “We are in regular communication with this associate and are supporting them during this time.”
As of Saturday morning, Maryland as at least 190 cases of coronavirus. Of the patients, three are children. The state also reported its second death Friday night.
In a statement the company said:
We continue to take precautionary and preventative measures to mitigate spread, ensure a clean and healthy environment for our associates, and help protect our communities. We are requiring all others who work adjacent to or had recently been in direct contact with this associate to self-quarantine for 14 days. We also communicated this to all of our associates. In addition, on Thursday, associates remaining in the Pratt Street building were asked to temporarily work from home to allow time to fully sanitize our floors and common areas. Associates still needing to work at the Pratt Street office will be able to return on Monday, March 23.
While we are open for business, and our offices remain open (except where restricted by local authorities), our associates in roles with the requisite flexibility were told that effective Tuesday, March 17, and until further notice, they should work from home.
Currently the vast majority of associates in our Baltimore area offices (and elsewhere) are working from home. There are a small number of associates who still need to be in the office to maintain operations and enable us to serve our clients.
