



The Maryland Health Department announced Saturday the third coronavirus related death in Maryland.

The victim was a resident of Montgomery County in her 40s who suffered from an underlying medical condition, according to the Maryland Health Department.

The Maryland Health Department said Saturday night, “Our thoughts and prayers are with her family and loved ones.”

There are at least 190 cases of coronavirus in Maryland, according to numbers released by the State Health Department Saturday.

Maryland reported its second coronavirus-related death Friday night. That victim was a Baltimore County man in his 60s who had underlying medical conditions. It’s not clear how the man contracted the virus.

Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski said the coronavirus pandemic is something everyone Maryland resident needs to take seriously.

“It’s a stark reminder of just why we have to take this social health crisis seriously,” he said.

The first victim was a man in his 60’s from Prince George’s County who suffered from an underlying medical condition. The victim contracted the virus through community transmission, according to state health officials.

Baltimore City Council President Brandon Scott called on residents Friday to stay inside this weekend amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“People will die, but more people will continue to die if we continue to be irresponsible,” Scott said.

Other cases confirmed Saturday for the first time in Caroline and Queen Anne’s Counties. An employee at T. Rowe Price in Baltimore also tested positive for the coronavirus, as did a police officer with the Montgomery County Police Department.

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.