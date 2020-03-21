CORONAVIRUS IN MDAt Least 190 COVID-19 Cases, 2 Deaths Reported Across State
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Weis Markets announced Saturday its store-level, hourly paid associates will receive a $2 an hour raise while the company continues to serve communities impacted by COVID-19.

Weis Markets said this temporary increase will go into effect Sunday.

CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE:

In a letter to store-level, hourly paid employees, company Chairman and CEO Jonathan Weis said:

“I know how hard it has been to remain in stock on the high-demand products customers are looking for and that serving them during these stressful times isn’t always easy. But we know you’re getting the job done, and many of our customers appreciate your hard work and commitment.”

In his associate letter, Mr. Weis added, “Thank you for your hard work and dedication.”

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.

