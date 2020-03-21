CORONAVIRUS IN MDAt Least 190 COVID-19 Cases, 2 Deaths Reported Across State
ABERDEEN, Md. (WJZ) — A man who allegedly stole a woman’s wallet while she was suffering a medical emergency inside of a Walmart in Aberdeen has turned himself into police.

Police said Saturday that 63-year-old David Kelso turned himself in, and that the victim’s property has since been returned.

Criminal charges are pending against Kelso, according to police.

