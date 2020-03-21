BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore police responded to two shootings overnight, including a triple shooting.
Around 11:59 p.m. Friday, officers responded to the 1800 block of N. Chapel Street for a Shotspotter alert.
There they found a 30-year-old woman suffering from a gunshot wound to her chest. She was taken to an area hospital for treatment, where she is in serious condition.
A short time later, a 17-year-old boy walked into an area hospital suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound. He told police he was shot along N. Chapel Street.
Around 2:45 a.m. Saturday, an officer was flagged down by a 35-year-old man. The man told police he too was shot along N. Chapel Street before midnight and he was suffering from a gunshot wound to his right arm.
Eastern District shooting detectives are investigating this incident and are asking anyone with information to call (410) 396-2433 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.
Police also responded to a shooting in the 2400 block of Loyola Southwest around 2:20 a.m. Satuday.
There they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to his upper chest.
The victim was transported to an area hospital and is in serious condition.
Northern District shooting detectives are investigating this incident and are asking anyone with information to call (410) 396-2455 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.