BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 70-year-old woman was attacked late Saturday night in the Mid-Town Belvedere neighborhood, police say.

The incident happened in the 1300 block of St. Paul Street at around 11:15 p.m.

Police said they don’t know the motive at this time.

Police said the suspect is described as a “light-skinned black man” possibly in his 30s or 40s. He was wearing an olive green hooded sweatshirt, a green skull cap, dark pants and had a beard.

The woman was taken to an area hospital, and is expected to be released from the hospital later Sunday.

