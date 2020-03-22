BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The show must go on!
The Baltimore Symphony Orchestra isn’t letting the coronavirus pandemic keep people from enjoying music.
The orchestra is putting on live-streamed concerts on Facebook Live while their in-person shows are canceled due to the virus.
On Sunday, pianist Lura Johnson performed a nearly 45-minute show from her home on social media, with songs from Brahms, Berg and Beethoven.
Prior to the performance, Johnson encouraged viewers to get dressed up like they were going out for an in-person show.
“One person mentioned to me recently how much it helps her outlook to put some perfume on in the morning. Another person told me she misses getting dressed up,” Johnson wrote. “Sometimes a little thing like taking care with our appearance and wearing something lovely could be good for our mental health.￼, maybe help is [sic] escape for a little bit in our imaginations to a better time.”
The shows will continue on Wednesday and Sunday nights “for the near future.”
