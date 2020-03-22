  • WJZ 13On Air

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WJZ) — The University of Maryland College Park Sunday confirmed a fourth COVID-19 case involving its campus community.

The newest case involves a staff member with the university’s College of Computer, Mathematical, and Natural Sciences.

CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE:

Officials said they have notified everyone who came in contact with the staff member, who was only on campus on March 12.

On Saturday, the university said a part-time contract worker with the University Health Center and Maryland Athletics tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus. The day before, officials confirmed a UMD student who studied abroad in Barcelona, Spain, also tested positive.

As of Sunday morning, the state’s health department has reported 244 confirmed cases of the coronavirus.

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.

