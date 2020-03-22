Comments
BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — A number of Baltimore County teachers were missing their students so much they decided to visit them — while staying socially distant, of course.
Teachers and other staff from Timonium Elementary School started a parade to keep everyone in good spirits while school is out of session due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The staff members drove down streets in the neighborhoods where their students live to say hello to them and their families.
The group said the idea came together in just 24 hours.
They decorated their cars and held signs to spread joy.
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.