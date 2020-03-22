ELKTON, MD. (WJZ) — Cecil County reports its first case of COVID-19, a woman in her 20s who has no history of recent foreign travel or known contact with anyone who traveled.
Cecil County officials said she is in stable condition and is self-isolating in her home.
“Cecil County has taken a proactive role to address the threat that COVID-19 presents to the health of our community,” stated County Executive Alan McCarthy. “This first confirmed case serves as an important reminder that good hygiene practices and social distancing are critical to slowing the spread of the coronavirus in our communities. I encourage all residents to stay at home as much as possible and wash their hands frequently.”
CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE:
- Coronavirus Latest: At Least 244 Cases Of COVID-19 Confirmed In Maryland
- Coronavirus In Maryland: What We Know
- Coronavirus-Related Closings
- Latest coronavirus stories from WJZ
The Cecil County Heath Department is working with the Maryland Department of Health to conduct contact tracing- which will help to identify anyone the person came in close-contact with recently.
In order to protect the patient’s privacy, the County will not be releasing any additional details about the individual.
Dr. McCarthy, along with Health Officer Lauren Levy, will hold a press conference on Monday, March 23rd at 11:00 a.m. via Facebook Live, officials said in a press release Sunday morning.
There are at least 244 cases of COVID-19 in Maryland and three people have died as a result of the virus, according to numbers released by the State Health Department.
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.