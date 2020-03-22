  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 PMNCIS: New Orleans
    11:00 PMWJZ News @11PM
    11:35 PMNCIS: New Orleans
    12:35 AMThe Listener
    01:35 AMPaid Program
    View All Programs
Filed Under:It's Academic

It’s Academic from March 7, 2020.

River Hill: 615

Liberty: 350

Catholic: 360

 

Comments

Leave a Reply