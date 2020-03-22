



There are at least 244 cases of COVID-19 in Maryland and three people have died as a result of the virus, according to numbers released by the State Health Department.

The Maryland Health Department announced Saturday the third coronavirus related death in the state.

The victim was a resident of Montgomery County in her 40s who suffered from an underlying medical condition, according to the Maryland Health Department.

CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE:

The Maryland Health Department said Saturday night, “Our thoughts and prayers are with her family and loved ones.”

Cecil County reported its first case early Sunday morning, a woman in her 20s who had not traveled out of the country recently or been in contact with anyone who had done so. She is recovering at home in stable condition

There are also now cases in St. Mary’s, Somerset, Washington and Worcester counties.

Here’s the county-by-county breakdown of cases, according to the state:

Montgomery County: 83

Prince George’s County: 40

Baltimore County: 28

Baltimore City: 24

Howard County: 24

Anne Arundel County: 18

Charles County: 5

Harford County: 5

Carroll County: 4

Calvert County: 2

Wicomico County: 2

Worcester County: 2

Caroline County: 1

Cecil County: 1

Frederick County: 1

Somerset County: 1

St. Mary’s County: 1

Talbot County: 1

Washington County: 1

Here’s the breakdown of cases by age:

Under 18 : 3

18-64 : 200

65+ : 41

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.