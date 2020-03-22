Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A man suffered non-life-threatening injuries after a shooting in southwest Baltimore Sunday afternoon, police said.
Officers were called to the 2400 block of Christian Street around 3:20 p.m. for a report of a shooting. When they arrived, they found the man with a gunshot wound to the left side of his face.
He was taken to an area hospital for treatment.
Police said the victim is not cooperating with their investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 410-396-2488 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.