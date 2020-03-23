Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Comptroller Peter Franchot announced Monday that some call centers dedicated to helping people with their taxes would close at the end of the day.
BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Comptroller Peter Franchot announced Monday that some call centers dedicated to helping people with their taxes would close at the end of the day.
Taxpayer services at 1-800-MD-TAXES will stop after 4:30 p.m.
In a statement, Franchot says the move is keep employees safe.
The statement went on to say “By extending the filing and payment deadline for individual and corporate income taxes to July 15th, as well as postponing most business tax payments until June 1st, we’ve given taxpayers extra breathing room, and allowed our staff to continue answering taxpayer questions without report to state offices.”
Essential employees will focus on processing income tax returns and issuing refunds as quickly as possible.
You can still email your questions to taxhelp@marylandtaxes.gov.