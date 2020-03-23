



The Baltimore Police Department plans to increase business checks to make sure stores are complying with Gov. Larry Hogan’s order that all non-essential businesses close their doors at 5 p.m. Monday to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison made the announcement at a news conference Monday afternoon.

“We are leveraging different units within the department to add additional capacity and personnel. The aim is to increase visibility and compliance with the governor’s executive orders,” Harrison said, adding the department has also “created a larger footprint” to make sure businesses comply with the voluntary order.

Among the businesses that are considered essential and are not subject to the order are:

grocery stores

farmer’s markets

convenience stores

alcoholic beverage stores/distributors

farms

pet supply stores

vet hospitals

restaurants and bars are required to close their dining rooms but can operate carry-out, delivery, drive-thrus

daycares

Earlier in the day, Hogan said law enforcement officials statewide will take “aggressive actions” to break up groups of 10 or more people.

Harrison also sought to dispel rumors about the Maryland National Guard’s presence in the community, stressing they’re only in town “to support meal distribution, provide aid and planning and transportation and logistical assistance as needed.”

CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE:

So far, Baltimore has reported 31 cases of COVID-19, including cases caused by community transmission, Dr. Letita Dzirasa, the city’s health commissioner, said.

City leaders also reiterated their goals of protecting seniors and those most at risk for catching coronavirus as well as slowing the virus’s spread.“

The Baltimore City Health Department’s response to COVID-19 remains focused on community mitigation as well as preparation for potential hospital surge,” Dzirasa said.

Dzirasa added not everyone requires COVID-19 testing, especially since there aren’t enough tests for everyone. People at the highest risk for contracting the virus will be given priority, while those who show no symptoms don’t need to be tested and those with mild symptoms but who are otherwise healthy should self-isolate but also don’t need to be tested.

The state health department also issued a directive for all providers to test patients without regard for the person’s ability to pay or what type of insurance they have, she said.

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.