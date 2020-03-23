Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Police union is asking for donations of cleaning supplies to keep officers safe amid the coronavirus pandemic.
The Fraternal Order of Police said their officers are in “critical need” of supplies like hand sanitizer and disinfecting wipes, both of which have been in short supply since the pandemic became prevalent in the United States.
Supplies Needed Please @harborfreight @UnderArmour @PepsiCo @CocaColaCo @mccormickspices @Lowes @HomeDepotGR @AceHardware @CareFirst @GuinnessUS pic.twitter.com/l0MV409QIM
— Baltimore City FOP (@FOP3) March 23, 2020
Donations can be dropped off at the Lodge Office at 3920 Buena Vista Avenue in Baltimore.
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.