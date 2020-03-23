CORONAVIRUS IN MD:At Least 288 Cases Confirmed, Gov. Hogan Orders All 'Non-Essential' Businesses Close By 5 PM
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMEntertainment Tonight
    02:07 AMPaid Program
    02:37 AMDr. Phil
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore Fraternal Order Of Police, Baltimore News, Coronavirus, COVID-19, Local TV, Talkers


BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Police union is asking for donations of cleaning supplies to keep officers safe amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Fraternal Order of Police said their officers are in “critical need” of supplies like hand sanitizer and disinfecting wipes, both of which have been in short supply since the pandemic became prevalent in the United States.

CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE:

Donations can be dropped off at the Lodge Office at 3920 Buena Vista Avenue in Baltimore.

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.

Comments

Leave a Reply