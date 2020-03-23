Comments
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — While Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan ordered the closure of all non-essential businesses Monday, he also made a number of other announcements, including an executive order to combat price-gouging.
Hogan’s order covers all essential household items and commodities.
“Retailers who attempt to exploit this crisis for profit and gain, will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law,” Hogan said.
Maryland has reported more than 250 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state. The count as of Monday morning is 288 cases.
As officials try to slow the spread, many residents have stocked up on, and in some cases hoarded, essentials like toilet paper, disinfecting wipes, hand sanitizer and more leaving shelves empty.
Amazon has reportedly cracked down on people selling essentials like face masks and lysol for steep price tags.