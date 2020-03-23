



Six Baltimore County agencies are working together on a social distancing task force. One of those agencies is the police department.

Adding to the gear they already have, Baltimore County Police are taking health precautions while still performing their duties.

Fortunate to have many of these supplies and cleaning materials, donated by county residents and having the resources to keep the same number of officers on the streets, but they need your diligence.



Chief Melissa Hyatt said every business or group has been compliant when officers are called to break up gatherings of more than 10 people. But they have the ability to enforce the law if someone decides to go against the governor’s order.

“This is a very serious situation and the way we are going to flatten the curve in the way will get beyond this is for people to listen to what they’re being told, stay inside your homes so we can minimize the amount of people that are affecting each other,” she said.

The call center has increased its ability to take reports over the phone and they might ask callers to step outside to meet with an officer- depending on the nature of the call.

Baltimore County Police also wants businesses to know they have upped their business checks now that so many are closed they want to ensure business owners they are doing all they can to protect their livelihood during these trying times.

Baltimore City’s police officers are increasing business checks as well.

“We are leveraging different units within the department to add additional capacity and personnel. The aim is to increase visibility and compliance with the governor’s executive orders,” Harrison said, adding the department has also “created a larger footprint” to make sure businesses comply with the voluntary order.

