



Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski is asking the Maryland National Guard for its help to give humanitarian and emergency management assistance to County government as it responds to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We’ve asked for the Guard’s help to support our County’s evolving response to this unprecedented pandemic,” Olszewski said. “These are neighbors from our communities who are here to support us all during this uncertain time. We’ll continue to work hand-in-hand with our partners across the state to provide assistance to our communities, reduce the spread of the virus, and save lives.”

Gov. Hogan mobilized the Maryland National Guard to missions statewide, including helping local government. There are at least 288 cases in the state, and three people have died from the virus.

Olszewski is asking them to help support food distribution operations at school and recreational sites around the county and give additional logistical and planning support to help their emergency response.

They would be staged at the Timonium Fairgrounds and sent out to locations across the county as needed.

The Maryland National Guard has already arrived in Baltimore City, helping with meal distribution at school sites feeding children.

“I am confident that the deployment of the National Guard will help ensure Baltimore City has everything it needs to fully address COVID-19. I would like to thank Governor Hogan for working closely with the City of Baltimore and other counties throughout the State,” Mayor Young said Friday.

