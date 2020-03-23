ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — The Maryland Department of Health is reporting at least 288 coronavirus cases across the state as of Monday morning. It was 244 Sunday.
Out of Maryland’s 24 counties, 21 counties have reported positive COVID-19 cases. The only counties that haven’t reported cases are Allegany, Dorchester and Kent counties.
Here’s the county-by-county breakdown of cases, according to the state:
- Anne Arundel – 20
- Baltimore City – 31
- Baltimore County – 35
- Calvert – 2
- Caroline – 1
- Carroll – 5
- Cecil – 1
- Charles – 5
- Frederick – 2
- Garrett – 3
- Harford – 5
- Howard – 26
- Montgomery – 94
- Prince George’s – 47
- Queen Anne’s -1
- St. Mary’s – 1
- Somerset – 1
- Talbot – 1
- Washington- 2
- Wicomico – 4
- Worcester – 2
Here’s the breakdown of cases by age:
- Under 18 : 3
- 18-64 : 236
- 65+ : 49
On Saturday, officials announced the third coronavirus related death in the state. The victim was a resident of Montgomery County in her 40s who suffered from an underlying medical condition, according to the health department.
Cecil County reported its first case early Sunday morning: a woman in her 20s who had not traveled out of the country recently or been in contact with anyone who had done so. She is recovering at home in stable condition
There are also now cases in St. Mary’s, Somerset, Washington and Worcester counties. Queen Anne’s County reported a case Saturday, but the state is not reporting a case there.
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.