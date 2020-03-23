



Baltimore Mayor Jack Young announced several parking restriction changes as the community deals with the coronavirus pandemic.

Parking meters and parking meter restrictions will not be in effect until the emergency has been lifted.

No payment will be required at parking meters, he added.

Residential parking, street cleaning parking, 48-hour parking, abandoned vehicles and peak hour parking violations are suspended.

Vehicle towing operations will also be significantly reduced to focus on safety issues.

The Parking Authority of Baltimore remains closed, but staff is available to help the public with any questions via email parkingauthority@bcparking.com or by phone at (443) 573-2800.

“Several of our agencies have adjusted their service hours and operations as they respond to the spread of COVID-19,” Mayor Young said. “We have taken these measures to protect the health and safety of our City employees and the residents of Baltimore City as we work to continue performing core, essential services.”

The mayor announced a number of service changes in support of the statewide executive order on Monday.

DOT, Zoning, Parking Authority and the Mayor’s Office of Economic Development are scaling back and even suspending in-person services.

Baltimore Municipal and Zoning Appeals has suspended all operations. No new appeals will be accepted and all hearings in April will be suspended until further notice.

The MOED has suspended all of its adult and youth service locations.

The Department of Transportation will scale back its workforce to comply with social distancing protocols, though on-call crews will be used to perform daily agency operations.

DOT maintenance crews and operations are scaling back to focus on emergency and critical issues concerning roadway repair, signs and lighting.

They will continue federal contract work to operate throughout the city, including bridge, building and reconstruction/streetscape projects; paving and sidewalk projects are postponed as well.

“Thank you to the leadership and staff at each of these agencies for their continued contributions to making sure city services run as smoothly as possible during this challenging time,” Mayor Young said. “I ask that residents support the City’s efforts at containing COVID-19 by continuing to practice social distancing and reaching out to those departments who have suspended in-person service through other avenues available to them.”