Comments
CHEVERLY, MD. (WJZ) — A University of Maryland Medical System provider has tested positive for COVID-19, the system confirmed Monday morning.
“…we anticipated that our clinical staff would have a higher risk of exposure, even when following safety protocols as outlined the Centers for Disease Control and the Maryland Department of Health,” UMMS said in a statement.
UMMS said that when a provider tested positive for COVID-19, they took “immediate steps” to investigate their exposure.
“Exposure to COVID-19 can happen both inside and outside our facilities. Even with safeguards in place, our caregivers are taking all the necessary precautions to keep themselves and those in our care safe.” The system said.
They are not releasing any more information about the positive case at this time.
they are not giving us enough info, just enough to keep the panic going. 99% have mild or no symptoms so why not tell us about each case and its back story and symptoms. NO, that might make us not so scared of this. So, far the FLU is still more of a danger to us than this virus. I have been researching for facts as to why this virus is so much more dangerous that it requires our entire country to become bankrupt over it. The FLU has massive more numbers of infected and dying.