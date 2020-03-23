Comments
SARASOTA, Fla. (WJZ) — Baltimore Orioles General Manager Mike Elias said most of his players left the spring training facility in Sarasota last week and have gone to their homes in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.
A number of players from outside the U.S. deemed it safer to stay in the country.
Elias said no one in the O’s organization is known to be infected with the virus at this point.
“We’re staying on high alert with that,” Elias said. “That’s why our medical and training staff is checking in with players, seeing how they feel every day so that if something does arise we’ll be on top of it.”
As for when the baseball season could begin, it’s all dependent on the virus. It likely won’t be until at least May but June or July are more likely dates.
