CENTREVILLE, MD. (WJZ) — A Walgreens in Queen Anne’s County is closed after they were notified an employee was tested for the coronavirus on Friday, March 20.
The test results are pending, and the store, located in Centreville, ordered a level one decontamination. Walgreens did not provide any other information on the case.
The Centreville location is closed, but the drive-up pharmacy window is open.
CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE:
- Coronavirus Latest: Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan Orders All Non-Essential Businesses To Close Monday, But Not A ‘Lockdown’
- LIST: Here Are The Symptoms Of Coronavirus And When To Seek Help
- Coronavirus In Maryland: What We Know
- Coronavirus-Related Closings
- Latest coronavirus stories from WJZ
Officials said there is no connection between the only confirmed case in Queen Anne’sCounty and the pending case of the employee.
Queen Anne’s County has a information line set up for the public to call with questions about COVID-19. The county said staff will be available by phone from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at 443-262-9900.
Maryland has at least 288 coronavirus cases, according to state numbers.
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.