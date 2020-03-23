GLEN BURNIE, Md. (WJZ) — A 52-year-old Glen Burnie man was arrested Monday in the fatal stabbing of his 32-year-old girlfriend, Anne Arundel County Police said.
Officers were called to a home in the 5800 block of Larsen Street around 12:20 a.m. for a report of a stabbing. When they arrived, they reportedly found Timothy Paul Gough outside the home with blood on him. Inside the home, they found the victim, Shannon Nicole Sauter, with apparent sharp force injuries.
Sauter was taken to an area hospital where she later died. The medical examiner’s office ruled her death a homicide due to multiple sharp force injuries.
Police said Gough and Sauter were in a relationship and got into an argument. Gough reportedly began assaulting Sauter, and when a witness tried to stop the argument Gough stabbed Sauter.
Gough is charged with first-degree and second-degree murder and is being held without bond.
Police are asking anyone else who may have information to call them at 410-222-4731, the Anne Arundel County Tip Line at 410-222-4700 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.