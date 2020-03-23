CORONAVIRUS IN MD:At Least 288 Cases Confirmed, Gov. Hogan Orders All 'Non-Essential' Businesses Close By 5 PM
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A man was seriously injured in a shooting near George W.F. McMechen Junior-Senior High School in northwest Baltimore Monday evening, police said.

The shooting happened around 5 p.m. in the 3900 block of Ridgewood Avenue. Officers arrived at the scene to find the unidentified man with a gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to an area hospital.

Due to the extent of his injuries, homicide detectives are investigating the case, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

