BALTIMORE (WJZ) — While the focus in recent weeks has been on the coronavirus, dozens of Marylanders have died from influenza-related illnesses this flu season.

The latest report from the Maryland Department of Health shows 45 adults and five children have died since the flu season began in October.

Statewide, 3,625 people have been hospitalized due to the flu since October, with more than one-third of them being aged 65 or older.

Forty-two of the hospitalizations happened during the second week of March, the last week for which data was available.

