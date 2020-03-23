Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Expect a damp day in Baltimore and around the state Monday.
WJZ’s Marty Bass said rain is expected throughout the day with the high at 49.
There were showers already Monday morning and more shower activity is expected later.
A coastal low develops and then moves out of the region.
Anywhere from about half-inch to a quarter-inch of rain throughout the day.
The good news, it’ll be milder and partly sunny Tuesday with 60 as the high.
