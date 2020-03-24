



There are now at least 349 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Maryland, including a fourth child case.

The state is now up 61 cases from Monday, the biggest one-day jump to date since cases began in the state.

“Let me be clear, we are not issuing or ordering a ‘shelter in place’ directive or forcing people to stay home,” the governor said Monday. However, we are telling all Marylanders to follow all the directives we’ve already issued to follow state law against crowds of more than 10 people. And we are telling you unless you have an essential reason to leave your house, then you should stay in your homes.”

Penalties for breaking the order include up to a year in prison and a $5,000 fine.

CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE:

Gov. Larry Hogan Monday issued an executive order closing all non-essential businesses as of 5 p.m. Monday but didn’t go as far as issuing a “stay-at-home” order or “lockdown” to combat the spread of coronavirus.

Here’s a breakdown of the cases by county:

Anne Arundel – 24

Baltimore City – 41

Baltimore County – 42

Calvert – 3

Caroline – 1

Carroll – 5

Cecil – 3

Charles – 5

Frederick – 4

Garrett – 3

Harford – 5

Howard – 30

Montgomery – 107

Prince George’s – 63

Queen Anne’s – 1

St. Mary’s – 2

Somerset – 1

Talbot – 1

Washington – 2

Wicomico – 4

Worcester – 2

Cases by Age Range:

Under 18 : 4

18-64 : 283

65+ : 62

Out of Maryland’s 24 counties, 21 counties have reported positive COVID-19 cases. The only counties that haven’t reported cases are Allegany, Dorchester and Kent counties.

On Saturday, officials announced the third coronavirus related death in the state. The victim was a resident of Montgomery County in her 40s who suffered from an underlying medical condition, according to the health department.

