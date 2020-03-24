CORONAVIRUS IN MD:Cases Continue To Rise, Here's What We Know
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Catholic High School in Baltimore is joining a growing list of organizations donating medical supplies to hospitals in need during the coronavirus pandemic.

The school donated several boxes of personal protective equipment, including masks and gloves, to Mercy Medical Center on Tuesday.

Catholic High School’s Peg Prentice and Dr. Barbara Nazelrod donate medical supplies to Mercy Medical Center. Credit: Catholic High School

In a news release, the school said its biomedical program team leader Peg Prentice began hearing about supply shortages and asked school leaders if they could donate their supplies to a hospital that treated underserved patients.

They chose Mercy and reached out to a students’ parents, both of whom work for the medical system, to make the donation a reality.

Over the weekend, Towson University’s biology department donated supplies it had planned to use for in-person class labs to St. Joseph’s Medical Center.

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.

