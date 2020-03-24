DOVER, DE (WJZ) — The Firefly Musical Festival is canceled this year due to the social gathering guidelines amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
“At the direction of state and local authorities and federal guidelines amid the COVID-19 pandemic, we are saddened to confirm the cancellation of Firefly Music Festival 2020.” the organization said on its website. “We take the safety and health of our fans, staff and community seriously and we urge everyone to follow the guidelines and protocols put forth by public health officials.”
All ticket holders who bought tickets through the festival’s official provider, Elevate, will receive a full refund, or can transfer their ticket to Firefly 2021.
They said ticket holders will get an email outlining the refund and transfer process by March 27. Head to their website for more specific questions.
There are no plans to move the 2020 festival, but they said they are planning on the June 2021 festival.