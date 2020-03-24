CORONAVIRUS IN MD:Cases Continue To Rise, Here's What We Know
ANNAPOLIS (WJZ) — A fourth person has died in Maryland from COVID-19, a man from Prince George’s County in his 60s who suffered from underlying medical conditions.

“Our thoughts are with his family and loved ones.” the health department said Tuesday.

Three other people have died from the coronavirus in the state: a Montgomery County resident in her 40s, a Prince George’s County resident in his 60s and a Baltimore County resident in his 60s. All three also had underlying medical conditions.

Gov. Larry Hogan said his prayers are with the man’s family, friends and all those who loved him.

The number of cases jumped up to 349 on Tuesday, and the state announced its fourth child case.

Gov. Hogan said Tuesday that cases have gone up 600 percent since last week, and in an interview on CNN on Tuesday said his team doesn’t believe the peak in cases has hit yet.

“We don’t think that we’re going to be in any way ready to be out of this in five or six days or so or whenever this 15 days is up from the time they started this imaginary clock. Most people think that we’re weeks away from the peak if not months, and that’s the advice we’re getting from the smart folks at Johns Hopkins and NIH and University of Maryland and places like that.”

This story is developing. 

