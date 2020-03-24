BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Giant Food announced Tuesday that most of its stores will adjust hours of operation beginning Friday due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Effective Friday, March 27, most Giant Food stores will adjust hours of operations to be open from 6:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. All Giant Food 24-hour locations will remain open 24 hours.
Giant Food said the decreased hours at most locations will give store teams additional time to replenish and thoroughly clean the store as they balance the demands of a significant increase in consumer needs.
The first hour of operations is reserved for senior citizens and immunocompromised individuals so that they may shop and practice safe social distancing.
Those hours are between 6 a.m. and 7 a.m.
Beginning Monday, March 30, Giant Food pharmacies will open early each Monday and Thursday at 6:00 a.m. and stay open until their regular closing time.
Giant Food pharmacies will maintain their regular operational hours all other days.
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.