CORONAVIRUS IN MD:Cases Continue To Rise, Here's What We Know
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 PMFBI: Most Wanted
    11:00 PMWJZ News @11PM
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMEntertainment Tonight
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, Coronavirus, COVID-19, Health, Kent County Health Department, Local TV, Maryland News, Talkers


KENT COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — Kent County has reported its first case of COVID-19, according to health officials.

The Kent County Health Department said the person who tested positive for coronavirus is a man in his 20s who has traveled to places where other cases have been confirmed.

Health officials said the individual is at home recovering, has remained in self-isolation and reports an almost full recovery.

Kent County Health Officer William Webb said an investigation is underway to determine exposure within the county.

CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE: 

There are now at least 349 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Maryland, including a fourth child case.

The state is now up 61 cases from Monday, the biggest one-day jump to date since cases began in the state.

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.

Comments

Leave a Reply