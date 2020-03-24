KENT COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — Kent County has reported its first case of COVID-19, according to health officials.
The Kent County Health Department said the person who tested positive for coronavirus is a man in his 20s who has traveled to places where other cases have been confirmed.
Health officials said the individual is at home recovering, has remained in self-isolation and reports an almost full recovery.
Kent County reported its first case of #COVIDー19 today. Now cases in 22 of Maryland's 24 jurisdictions. https://t.co/0bH9UkYjBb
— Mike Ricci (@riccimike) March 25, 2020
Kent County Health Officer William Webb said an investigation is underway to determine exposure within the county.
CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE:
- LIST: Here Are The Symptoms Of Coronavirus And When To Seek Help
- Coronavirus In Maryland: What We Know
- Coronavirus-Related Closings
- Latest coronavirus stories from WJZ
There are now at least 349 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Maryland, including a fourth child case.
The state is now up 61 cases from Monday, the biggest one-day jump to date since cases began in the state.
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.