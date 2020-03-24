BALTIMORE (WJZ) — LifeBridge Health announced Tuesday it has made hospital visitor policy changes in an effort to contain the spread of COVID-19.
These changes affect Sinai Hospital, Northwest Hospital, Carroll Hospital and Grace Medical Center.
Moving forward, there will be no inpatient visitors with the following exceptions:
- One parent visitor for pediatric patients
- One significant other for labor and delivery patients
- One visitor for end-of-life care patients
- One visitor for heart attack or stroke patients
- One visitor for emergency surgery patents
All of the exempt visitors will be required to wear a surgical mask. There is one designated visitor per patient, not just one visitor at a time.
CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE:
- What Is A Coronavirus?
- The Symptoms Of Coronavirus And What You Should Do If You Feel Sick
- LIST: EPA Releases Names Of Disinfectants You Can Use Against Coronavirus
- Coronavirus-Related Scams Are Going Around. Here’s What To Watch Out For
- What We Know About Coronavirus In Maryland
- Latest coronavirus stories from WJZ
There will be no visitors for patients who are “under investigation” for COVID-19.
Emergency Department Visitation Policies
- Visitors for patients in the ER will be screened
- ER visitors will not be required to wear a surgical mask
- ER patients will be required to wear a surgical mask
The hospital said in a statement:
“At LifeBridge Health, protecting our patients, visitors and employees is our responsibility and highest priority.”
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.