WASHINGTON (WJZ) — The full Maryland congressional delegation has written to the Federal Emergency Management Agency asking for immediate approval of Gov. Hogan’s request for two federal medical stations in Baltimore in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.
These units would increase Maryland’s hospital capacity by 300 beds and add approximately 1,096 ventilators, lawmakers say.
CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE:
- What Is A Coronavirus?
- The Symptoms Of Coronavirus And What You Should Do If You Feel Sick
- LIST: EPA Releases Names Of Disinfectants You Can Use Against Coronavirus
- Coronavirus-Related Scams Are Going Around. Here’s What To Watch Out For
- What We Know About Coronavirus In Maryland
- Latest coronavirus stories from WJZ
Health officials believe there will be a surge from the increasing numbers of local COVID-19 cases.
The lawmakers wrote in their letter, in part:
“Maryland is actively planning, preparing and operating off of several models led by Johns Hopkins University, Johns Hopkins Hospital and the University of Maryland. These models project a significant surge in infections in the state over the next few months, even after taking several actions and interventions to combat the spread of COVID-19. While Maryland is quickly moving to stand up additional sites in existing facilities, hospitals and clinics, the gap in available beds will still exist and requires immediate federal assistance.”
The full letter can be found here.
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.