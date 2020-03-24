ABERDEEN PROVING GROUND, MD. (WJZ) — Two Department of the Army civilians who work on Aberdeen Proving Ground tested positive for COVID-19 and are currently in isolation.

One employee, who works in a secured facility at APG North, did not show symptoms but was tested because of their age, health and recent travel to New York. They had last been seen in their office on Monday, March 16.

The department said most non-essential employees who worked in building 394 at APG North were placed on maximum telework status starting March 13.

The building has been cleared of all personnel that was left and has been vacant since March 20, and trace and cleaning procedures are set to begin in the next day or two.

The second employee, who worked in building 6010, showed symptoms and was tested on March 18, but did not receive the positive test results until March 24. That person was last in the office March 13.

All employees who may have been in contact with the second person have been in self-quarantine since March 18, none have shown any symptoms at this time, officials said.

The majority of the contact areas in building 6010 have been cleaned.

“Force health protection is our top priority,” said APG Senior Commander Maj. Gen. Mitchell Kilgo. “We are taking every precaution, as directed by the CDC and U.S. Army, to keep our soldiers, families and civilians safe and healthy.”

APG leadership has begun shutting down other buildings on the installation, including child youth facilities and fitness centers. They added they’ll continue to trace operations and other protocols to stop the spread on the APG workforce and their families.

This story is developing.