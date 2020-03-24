



Two of the hardest hit groups amid the coronavirus pandemic are first responders and restaurant workers.

The tables inside Jimmy’s Famous Seafood might be empty, but their kitchen is busy.

Jimmy’s is a popular spot for take out, and now, it has become a pit stop for those keeping us safe to grab a bite to eat.

“They’re the ones really putting in the hours, they’re the true heroes in this situation,” Tony Minadakis, Co-Owner of Jimmy’s Famous Seafood, said.

👨🏽‍🍳 Industry friends, this one’s for you. @TitosVodka, @SoftSide1, and The Famous have teamed up to provide free meals to all personnel from our line of work. We will overcome…together. #IndustryAid 💗 pic.twitter.com/Tov7cfEwHI — Jimmy's Famous Seafood (@JimmysSeafood) March 24, 2020

The restaurant has raised over $4,000 and has offered free meals to all first responders and hospitals workers who are on the front lines to fight COVID-19.

Minidakis said it’s their way of saying thank you.

“We cant thank them enough and you do what you can to make them see it,” he said.

As cases in the state continue to rise, the community is stepping up to help ease some of the pressure on those who feel it most.

The YMCA of Central Maryland announced that, starting Wednesday, they’re opening the doors at 11 of their locations to provide child care for children of first responders and frontline health care workers.

Governor Larry Hogan and Mayor Jack Young are also teaming up during this time of need by handing out free meals for students and seniors at Greenmount Recreation Center.

In Montgomery County, free lunches were handed out to more than 300 firefighters and paramedics.

Minadakis said during times like this, it’s important first responders know they have support.

“Without them, we’re not here that’s for sure they’re the ones that keep the peace,” he said.

