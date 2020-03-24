Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A University of Maryland, Baltimore County professor died Sunday from complications of the coronavirus, according to school officials.
Dr. Maurice Berger was a research professor and chief curator of UMBC’s Center for Art, Design and Visual Culture. He joined the University in 1992.
Berger was an internationally known scholar whose work appeared regularly in the New York Times, Artforum, Art in America, National Geographic and other publications.
Berger lived in New York City and died in Craryville, New York, at the age of 63.
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.