CORONAVIRUS IN MD:Cases Continue To Rise, Here's What We Know
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 PMFBI: Most Wanted
    11:00 PMWJZ News @11PM
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMEntertainment Tonight
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, Coronavirus, COVID-19, Health, Local TV, Maryland News, Maurice Berger, Talkers, University of Maryland Baltimore County


BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A University of Maryland, Baltimore County professor died Sunday from complications of the coronavirus, according to school officials.

Dr. Maurice Berger was a research professor and chief curator of UMBC’s Center for Art, Design and Visual Culture. He joined the University in 1992.

CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE:

Berger was an internationally known scholar whose work appeared regularly in the New York Times, Artforum, Art in America, National Geographic and other publications.

Berger lived in New York City and died in Craryville, New York, at the age of 63.

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.

Comments

Leave a Reply