CORONAVIRUS IN MD:Cases Continue To Rise, Here's What We Know
WESTMINSTER, Md. (WJZ) — The McDaniel College softball season came to an end early due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Since the team is not able to practice in person, they figured they’s throw the ball around virtually!

The team created a fun video that makes it look like they are throwing the ball to each other.

CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE:

The video has more than 5,000 views already.

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department's website or call 211.

