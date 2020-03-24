Comments
WESTMINSTER, Md. (WJZ) — The McDaniel College softball season came to an end early due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Since the team is not able to practice in person, they figured they’s throw the ball around virtually!
The team created a fun video that makes it look like they are throwing the ball to each other.
The video has more than 5,000 views already.
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.