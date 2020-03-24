MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD. (WJZ) — A staff member at Whetstone Elementary School in Montgomery Village has tested positive for COVID-19, county government officials announced Tuesday.
Public health officials in the county investigated the case and determined no students or staff are at risk for exposure from the staff member.
The person did not develop signs of the coronavirus until after their final day of school.
The County Department of Health and Human Services has told all community members who may have been in close contact with this person and have given those people guidance.
This is the first MCPS employee to test positive for the virus, according to County Health Officer Dr. Travis Gayles, and they are getting appropriate treatment for their illness.
“While every case is concerning, it is not surprising as we know that COVID-19 is present in the broader community,” said Gayles. “We continue to work hard to keep residents and County staff as safe as possible. We continue to see more cases in the community, and we are likely to see more cases in the coming days and weeks.”
There are currently 349 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Maryland- 107 of those are in Montgomery County.
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.