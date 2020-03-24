Comments
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — A second U.S. Naval Academy midshipman has tested positive for the coronavirus, according to officials.
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — A second U.S. Naval Academy midshipman has tested positive for the coronavirus, according to officials.
The midshipman is currently self-isolated at their residence and is receiving supportive and medical care in accordance with the CDC.
CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE:
- What Is A Coronavirus?
- The Symptoms Of Coronavirus And What You Should Do If You Feel Sick
- LIST: EPA Releases Names Of Disinfectants You Can Use Against Coronavirus
- Coronavirus-Related Scams Are Going Around. Here’s What To Watch Out For
- What We Know About Coronavirus In Maryland
- Latest coronavirus stories from WJZ
Military health professionals are conducting a thorough contact investigation to determine whether any other personnel may have been in close contact and possibly exposed, officials said.
Depending on the results of the investigation, additional precautionary measures may be taken.
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.