CORONAVIRUS IN MD:Cases Continue To Rise, Here's What We Know
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    8:00 PMNCIS
    9:00 PMFBI
    10:00 PMFBI: Most Wanted
    11:00 PMWJZ News @11PM
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, Coronavirus, COVID-19, Health, Local TV, Maryland News, Talkers, U.S. Naval Academy


ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — A second U.S. Naval Academy midshipman has tested positive for the coronavirus, according to officials.

The midshipman is currently self-isolated at their residence and is receiving supportive and medical care in accordance with the CDC.

CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE:

Military health professionals are conducting a thorough contact investigation to determine whether any other personnel may have been in close contact and possibly exposed, officials said.

Depending on the results of the investigation, additional precautionary measures may be taken.

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.

Comments

Leave a Reply