Comments
TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — Local universities are giving back during the coronavirus pandemic.
Professors at Towson University’s nursing and biology departments donated unused lab equipment to St. Joseph’s Medical Center as classes shifted online because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
There were hundreds of different supplies being unused on campus.
St. Joseph’s said it was more than happy to receive the equipment.
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.