BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The University of Maryland Medical Center is collaborating with the University of Maryland, Baltimore to host its monthly blood drive in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.
There is currently an unprecedented blood shortage across the nation, according to health officials.
Organizers of the blood drive said the nationwide blood shortage is why this three-day blood drive is more important than ever.
The blood drive is scheduled for Wednesday, March 25, and Thursday, March 26, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
There is also a blood drive scheduled for Friday, March 27, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
All three blood drives will be held at the University of Maryland, Baltimore SMC Campus Center.
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department's website or call 211.