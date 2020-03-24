CORONAVIRUS IN MD:Cases Continue To Rise, Here's What We Know
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The University of Maryland Medical Center is collaborating with the University of Maryland, Baltimore to host its monthly blood drive in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

There is currently an unprecedented blood shortage across the nation, according to health officials.

Organizers of the blood drive said the nationwide blood shortage is why this three-day blood drive is more important than ever.

The blood drive is scheduled for Wednesday, March 25, and Thursday, March 26, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

There is also a blood drive scheduled for Friday, March 27, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

All three blood drives will be held at the University of Maryland, Baltimore SMC Campus Center.

