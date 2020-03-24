



Trainers across the Baltimore area are still hard at work even after all gyms in Maryland were forced to close last Monday at the direction of Gov. Larry Hogan’s executive order to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

“So this is forcing me to be more creative, thinking outside the box, so I’m like okay we don’t have these workout equipment, we don’t have dumbbells, we don’t have barbells so I have to be more creative,” Hope Burley said.

Burley is a personal trainer with Jump N Jam Fitness in Randallstown.

Burley said now that she can’t work at gyms with her clients, she posts videos and recommends trying exercises that they can do from home.

“So here’s the thing, you don’t really need any equipment to workout, our body is weight itself,” Burley said.

She said you can try jumping over masking tape by alternating from side to side, or jumping down a line.

You can also get your blood flowing by trying high knees, or even try toe touches to work your abs.

CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE:

Virtual workouts have also become popular. Merritt Clubs members now have access to on demand, online workouts with 95 different different exercises

But there are also other things to focus on to stay healthy while you can’t get to the gym.

“This is really a nice time because we’re all stuck at home to focus on things that are very much inside of our control which are habit forming in the realm of nourishment lifestyle and sleep,” Sean McCullagh said.

McCullagh is the owner of OPEX South Baltimore. He recommends trying to go to bed and wake up at the same time, drinking half your body weight in ounces of water, preparing your own meals and establishing a routine.

“Get up, brush your teeth, get ready as if your about to go out work,” he said. “That tends to get things started or rolling in the right direction.”

McCullagh also said you don’t have to focus on intense workouts right now, but just getting a little sweaty or even going for a walk alone is enough right now.

