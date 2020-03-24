Comments
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — The coronavirus has forced a motion hearing in the case of accused Capital Gazette shooter Jarrod Ramos to be pushed back to next month.
Online records show Ramos had been due to appear in court Wednesday; the Anne Arundel County State’s Attorney’s office now said that date has been changed to April 15-17.
Due to the coronavirus, courts are closed to the public, though judges are still hearing some emergency matters.
Last month, a judge approved a defense motion to delay a trial to determine Ramos’ sanity to June; it had been originally scheduled for January.
Ramos has pleaded guilty but not responsible by reason of insanity in the 2018 shooting at the Capital Gazette newsroom in Annapolis that left five people dead.