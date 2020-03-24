CORONAVIRUS IN MD:Cases Continue To Rise, Here's What We Know
By Denise Koch
Denise Koch


BALTIMORE (WJZ) — So what is it like for an anchor covering a pandemic like the coronavirus.

WJZ Anchor Denise Koch shared her thoughts about it in a op-ed for Baltimore Magazine.

Majority Of WJZ Staff Working Remotely, But Commitment To Community Remains

“As someone who’s been anchoring television in one city for more than three decades, I’d begun to feel like I’d lived through all the challenges the news business in Baltimore could provide: the death of two beloved anchormen, the rather public gestation and birth of my twin daughters, the long fight to win a football team, the Joseph Palzynski (remember him?) hostage stand-off, the D.C. snipers, 9/11, and, most recently, Freddie Gray,” she wrote in Baltimore Magazine. 

Read the full piece on their website.

